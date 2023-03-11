MP: Congress workers stage protest outside State Energy Minister's bungalow, over 250 workers taken into custody

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Congress party sat on Dharna outside Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's bungalow protesting the disconnection of electricity of the poor people in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Saturday.

The workers also raised slogans on the occasion and had a scuffle-like situation with the policemen present on the spot. Later on over 250 workers of the Congress party were taken into police custody.

Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Moti Ur Rehman said, "Congressmen staged a protest outside the bungalow of the energy minister and after that they illegally sat on the roads. As a result of which the workers were taken into custody and action will be taken against them."

Over 250 workers were taken into custody. A list will be prepared after which the exact number of the workers will be known, ASP Rehman added.

Congress workers claimed that they staged a protest against the disconnection of electricity of the poor. It is the district of the Energy Minister, but despite that, power cuts were going on. Board exams were going on, due to power cuts, children were facing a lot of difficulties in studying.

On the other hand, speaking to ANI, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said, "It is a political stunt of Congress. They (congressmen) are doing such work as the assembly elections are going to be held at the end of this year. No electricity connection is being cut even to the poor."

"I asked the Congressmen to bring the list and show it to me. The demonstration is being done only to get published in newspapers and to be in headlines. It is the government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan which works for women and the poor," minister Tomar added. (ANI)