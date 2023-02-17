MP: Court awards four years of imprisonment to former fire official for fake degree

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): A court in Indore has sentenced a former Superintendent of Madhya Pradesh fire department to four years of rigorous imprisonment. He had become an official by submitting fake documents.

The court of additional session judge Sanjay Gupta on Thursday pronounced the sentence under different sections and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the former official B S Tongar.

EOW (Economic Offences Wing) Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhananjay Shah said that a complaint was received against the then Superintendent of Fire Department, B S Tongar, for getting jobs on the basis of fake degrees and financial irregularities in 2003.



Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against Tongar under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 and sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Tongar and investigation was started into the matter, Shah said.

The officer added that during investigation it came to fore that B S Tongar had studied only up to class 10 and had become the SP of the Fire Brigade by getting a fake degree from the Nagpur Fire Engineering College. Besides, financial irregularities were also found to have been committed by him.

After 10 years of the case being registered, the charge sheet of the case was presented before the court in 2013 and after that trial was held. After the testimony of 30 people, the court on Thursday sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment in different sections and imposed a fine of Rs 6000, EOW SP Shah added. (ANI)

