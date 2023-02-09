MP: Court grants 2-day police remand to 3 accused in exam paper leak case

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Eight accused arrested in connection with Madhya Pradesh NHM (National Health Mission) Contractual Staff Nurse recruitment exam paper leak were produced before the district court on Wednesday.

The police demanded five days of remand of the accused for further investigation. The court granted two-day police remand to three of the eight arrested, a police officer said.

Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Sanghi said, "A special team has been formed of which about 22 officials are engaged in tracing the roots of the gang and catch the main accused, who is a resident of Prayagraj. He had sent the alleged leaked paper on mobile to one of the arrested accused. But it was found that it had been deleted before the mobile was seized. Nonetheless, its print has been recovered from the spot. After the arrest of the main accused, many other links related to this racket will be exposed."



"The Crime Branch is also separately involved in the investigation. Dossiers are also being filled from the arrested accused in order to ascertain their links with each other. The police will reach the root of the paper leak as soon as possible," SSP Sanghi said.

The NHM Contractual Staff Nurse exam for 2,284 posts was to be held across 36 centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa. The exam was to be held in two shifts -- from 10am-12pm and 3pm-5pm on Tuesday, February 7. The exams for the evening shift, however, were cancelled after word of the paper leak got out.

Earlier, the SSP said the Gwalior Crime Branch had received information that a gang had arrived here for the nursing exam and was luring candidates and leaking questions from the exam.

Acting on the information, the police raided a dhaba on the Gwalior Jhansi Highway during which some people were found with laptops, printers and mobile phones. The exam candidates were also found along with them, the police said.

"Eight accused persons were arrested from the spot. Of them, three are from Gwalior, two from Prayagraj, two from Haryana and one from Bihar. But the mastermind is still absconding and a police team is out to apprehend him at the earliest," he added. (ANI)

