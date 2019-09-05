Cash worth Rs 4.10 crore seized from a vehicle on Sehore road. Photo/ANI
Cash worth Rs 4.10 crore seized from a vehicle on Sehore road. Photo/ANI

MP: Crime branch arrests 3 in Bhopal, seizes cash worth Rs 4.10 cr

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:45 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Crime branch has arrested three persons and seized cash worth Rs 4.10 crore hidden in sealed packets in a vehicle here, police sources said.
Based on credible information, a team of crime branch arrested the three persons on Wednesday, who were carrying the cash in a vehicle, from a checking post on Sehore road.
According to police, the money belongs to a gold trader identified as Madhur Aggarwal, who used to send the cash to Mumbai to buy gold.
The illegal trade was going on for the past few months, police sources said.
While the arrested persons are being interrogated, the case has been transferred to the Income Tax Department.
Further actions are being taken. (ANI)

