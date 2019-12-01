MP: Criminal carrying reward arrested following encounter with police

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 30,000 was arrested following an encounter with police in Gwalior on late Saturday night.

The criminal identified as Parmal Tomar is a prime accused in the infamous murder case of Pankaj Sikarwar.

Tomar was arrested after an encounter with police in which he sustained two bullet injuries.

He is admitted to Jayarogya Hospital's Trauma centre here. (ANI)

