MP: Dancing at Holika Dahan celebrations, man stabs self to death in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): A man succumbed to knife injuries while celebrating 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Banganga, police said.



"A man died after getting himself injured with a knife while celebrating (Holika Dahan) yesterday. A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," Yogesh Garashia, Sub-Inspector (SI) Banganga PS, Indore said.

The incident took place while people were dancing after Holika Dahan ritual and the victim, who was dancing with a knife in his hand allegedly stabbed himself, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

