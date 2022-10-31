MP: Death toll rises to 10 in Khargone tanker fire incident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): As many as 10 persons who sustained injuries in the Khargone fuel tanker fire incident have died so far, an official said on Monday.

The fire incident occurred near Anjangaon village under Bistan police station limits, Khargone on October 26 in which one woman died on the spot and one more person died later in the evening on the same day. Over 20 persons were injured in the incident.



Dean of MGM Medical College, Sanjay Dixit said, "A total of 17 patients who sustained burn injuries in the incident were brought here for treatment. So far 10 persons have died in the incident while the condition of two patients is critical. Other patients are undergoing treatment as well".

The incident happened at the time when the tanker was heading towards Khargone from Indore. It lost control at a turning point near Anjangaon village and overturned. Khargone SDM Om Narayan Singh said, "As the fuel tanker overturned near the village, the nearby villagers gathered at the spot to collect the fuel from it. During this, the tanker burst."

After the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident. He had written on Twitter, "Sad news received about a taker going from Indore to Khargone overturned near Anjangaon under Bistan police station in which many persons were injured and died. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul and speedy recovery of the injured". (ANI)

