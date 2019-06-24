MP: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya VC removed over alleged mismanagement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Department of Higher Education on Monday removed Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) Vice Chancellor Narendra Kumar Dhakad from the post after finding authenticity in complaints of mismanagement at the university.

The government also implemented Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam 1973 in the university, which provides the state government with the power to apply the "act in a modified form with a view to providing for better administration of University in certain circumstances".

"The state government is convinced that a situation has arisen in which the administration of the university cannot be carried out in accordance with the MP Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam 1973, without detriment to the interests of the university," Additional Chief Secretary of Higher Education Salina Singh said in a statement.

The decision was taken after Madhya Pradesh government received a report, revealing alleged mismanagement at the university.

"Using the power under Section 52 of MP Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam, 1973, the state government, directs that the provisions of Sections 13, 14, 20 to 25, 40, 47, 48, 54 and 68 shall, as from June 24, 2019, apply to DAVV," the statement said. (ANI)

