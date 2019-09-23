MP: Digvijaya writes to his Minister son to stop slaughterhouse construction in Chhawani Adampur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday wrote a letter to his son and Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh asking him to stop construction of slaughterhouse at Chhawani Adampur in Bhopal.

This comes after locals protested against the construction of the said slaughterhouse.

"We will not allow a slaughterhouse to come up in their area. A garbage dumping ground was made here with a false promise of setting up an industry, people are already falling sick due to the mosquitoes and flies breeding near the dump yard. There is a temple here and we will not allow a slaughterhouse," Sevraram Chabbra, a local, told ANI.

"Our MLA and MP both are fooling us. We are glad that Digvijaya has taken note of our problem and we are sure that a decision will be taken in our favour," another local Suresh Kumar Indori said.

Congress leader Manak Aggarwal said that Jaivardhan has ensured that no slaughterhouse will be constructed in the area under his leadership. "It was important at the political level to follow a norm and that's why he has written a letter to Jaivardhan rather than discussing it at home. People should know about the step taken by Digvijaya Singh for them."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rahul Kothari said that Digvijay is doing dirty politics as his son is unable to prevent the construction of slaughterhouses. "This is a political stunt by Digvijaya just to interfere in state politics as he has been thrown out from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha elections," he said. (ANI)

