MP: Disbaled minor girl 'raped' at ashram in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): A 17-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly raped at a shelter home (ashram) in Indore, police said.

After the incident came to light, the family members went to the local police station and lodged a complaint against an unidentified accused person on Thursday.

According to the police, the girl is six months pregnant and was staying at the Anubhuti Vision Seva Sansthan, which is an ashram sheltering the diferently abled.

Ravindra Gurjar, the local station house officer (SHO), said, "The girl was residing in the ashram for the last 4 years. The shelter home called the family of the minor girl after her health deteriorated. The minor's mother took the girl to a doctor, who informed them that the girl was six months pregnant. Since the girl is mentally retarded, she isn't being to tell her who raped her."

"Based on the complaint, an FIR shall be registered and the matter investigated. A DNA test will be conducted and counselling shall be provided, if needed. We are registering a case under section 376 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the SHO added.



The Ashram operator, however, denied that the girl had been raped, claiming that the crime, though not rape, was committed outside the shelter home.

Chanchal Salariya, the ashram operator, said, "A total of 70 (disabled) children reside at the ashram."

"You cannot call it rape. The girl has been living with us for the past six years. She often experienced fits. Last year, in August, the girl got sick and I called her mother. She came and took her away. The girl again came back to the ashram in November. She developed a health problem, prompting her mother to claim that she had kidney problems. The girl was again sent back to her house for a checkup," the operator added.

"Later I was informed by the girl's family that she was pregnant," she added.

The girl's mother, however, voiced doubts over the ashram's claim.

"Something wrong must have happened with my daughter. I doubt the ashram's claim. I had gone to drop her off at the home four months ago. Two days ago, she fell ill and we went to pick her up." (ANI)

