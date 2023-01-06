MP: Doctor held for performing abortion of minor and rape survivor in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): A doctor was arrested for performing an abortion of a rape survivor and minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Thursday, an official said.

The accused doctor has been identified as Dr Mayanak Shrivastava (BHMS) and he runs a clinic in the city. According to the police, the rape accused Faisal Abbas has already been arrested and an FIR was registered in the matter on December 13, 2022 at Ajak police station in the city.

The rape accused Abbas had befriended the minor by posing as a Shaan Pandit and had raped several times. The minor had become pregnant after which she was aborted.



Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said, "An FIR was registered on December 13 in which during investigation it came to fore that the 16-year-old girl was aborted. On further investigation, it has been found that a clinic was running in the name of BSC MD."

"The police sealed the clinic and arrested the accused. A case has been registered for legal traits and illegal practices under section 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman's consent) of the IPC MTP Act. He will be produced before the court today," she added.

"Earlier, a case against the rape accused was registered under section 376 (rape), 377 (Unnatural offences) of the IPC and under religious freedom act," ACP Saxena added. (ANI)

