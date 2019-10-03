Villagers were forced to take dead body of an elderly woman through flooded drains in Mandsaur. Photo/ANI
Villagers were forced to take dead body of an elderly woman through flooded drains in Mandsaur. Photo/ANI

MP: Due to lack of infrastructure, villagers forced to carry body through flooded drain

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:01 IST

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Villagers here on Thursday were forced to carry a body through flooded drain due to lack of infrastructure in the vicinity.
The residents of Naugaon village in the district expressed angst and condemned the authorities responsible.
"Yesterday my grandmother died. Because of incessant rains, the drains were filled with water. We were forced to carry my grandmother's body through the flooded drains. The politicians come and make promises to us but no one came to help us here," Mukesh, the grandson of the woman who died said.
Echoing similar sentiments, Komal Singh Sisodiya, a local resident said, "Indira colony has a population of around 150 people. There is a cremation site here which is always inundated with water. Yesterday a woman died and we had to take her through flooded drains. We have been requesting politicians but no arrangement has been made yet".
The legislator from Mandsaur accepted that the area lacks facilities.
"This matter came to my knowledge today. Last year, I had arranged Rs 6-7 lakh for the area from the budget for connecting the village to nearby areas. But it is true that the area still needs support for proper transportation facilities," Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, MLA, Mandsaur said.
When the district magistrate was contacted on the issue, he said that he has directed the officials to take steps to address the matter.
"We received information about the specific issue. The area has been affected due to excess rains. We have directed the CEO of the Zila Panchayat to take steps in this issue," Manoj Pushp, District magistrate, Mandsaur said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:07 IST

NDRF, SSB continue to rescue people from flood-hit Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Thursday continued to rescue people from flood-hit Patna.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:07 IST

Securing affordable, sustainable energy top agenda for India: Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that securing affordable and sustainable energy figures as a top agenda for India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:58 IST

Sanjay Nirupam threatens to quit Congress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday threatened to quit the Congress and announced that he will not campaign for the party ahead of ensuing state polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:57 IST

Maharashtra: Ex-encounter specialist files nomination as Shiv...

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Mumbai Police's ex-encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma on Thursday led a rally here before filing his nomination as Shiv Sena's candidate from the Nalasopara Assembly seat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:54 IST

Ghaziabad railway station put on high alert

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ghaziabad railway station on Thursday was put on high alert after the Intelligence Bureau issued intel regarding a possible terror strike.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:51 IST

NC leaders seek J-K Governor's permission to meet Farooq, Omar

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The leaders of National Conference (NC) on Thursday wrote a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik requesting him to allow them to visit Srinagar to meet both their party leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:47 IST

Maharashtra: BJP MLA dresses up as 'Potraj' to protest against...

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Sudhakar Bhalerao, the BJP sitting MLA from Udgir here dressed up as an avatar of Lord Vishnu -- Potraj -- on Thursday to showcase his displeasure with the party on not being given a ticket for the upcoming polls in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:46 IST

Centre committed to overall welfare of senior citizens: Union...

New Delhi (India) Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said on Thursday that the Central government was committed to the overall welfare of senior citizens.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:43 IST

Mumbai Police arrest two HDIL directors in PMC bank case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Directors Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhwan. They are accused of loan default in connection with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:41 IST

Rajnath Singh to visit France on Dussehra to receive Rafale, may...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit France to receive Rafale fighter jets on October 8- The Air Force Day and Dussehra. Though the planes would officially be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) with the Defence Minister's visit, they would start arriving i

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:41 IST

Delhi Govt to set up 'Sports University'

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that his government will set up a 'Sports University' in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:25 IST

Maharashtra: BJP State President Chandrakant Patil files...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Thursday filed his nomination for Kothrud constituency in Pune.

Read More
iocl