MP: Due to lack of infrastructure, villagers forced to carry body through flooded drain

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Villagers here on Thursday were forced to carry a body through flooded drain due to lack of infrastructure in the vicinity.

The residents of Naugaon village in the district expressed angst and condemned the authorities responsible.

"Yesterday my grandmother died. Because of incessant rains, the drains were filled with water. We were forced to carry my grandmother's body through the flooded drains. The politicians come and make promises to us but no one came to help us here," Mukesh, the grandson of the woman who died said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Komal Singh Sisodiya, a local resident said, "Indira colony has a population of around 150 people. There is a cremation site here which is always inundated with water. Yesterday a woman died and we had to take her through flooded drains. We have been requesting politicians but no arrangement has been made yet".

The legislator from Mandsaur accepted that the area lacks facilities.

"This matter came to my knowledge today. Last year, I had arranged Rs 6-7 lakh for the area from the budget for connecting the village to nearby areas. But it is true that the area still needs support for proper transportation facilities," Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, MLA, Mandsaur said.

When the district magistrate was contacted on the issue, he said that he has directed the officials to take steps to address the matter.

"We received information about the specific issue. The area has been affected due to excess rains. We have directed the CEO of the Zila Panchayat to take steps in this issue," Manoj Pushp, District magistrate, Mandsaur said. (ANI)

