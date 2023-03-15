MP: Eight-year-old boy falls into 60-feet borewell, rescuers at spot

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [Indai], March 15 (ANI): An 8-year-old boy fell into a 60-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district and got stuck at a depth of 43 feet, informed officials.

The officials further informed that a rescue operation was underway and as many as three teams of SDRF and 1 team of NDRF were on the spot.

Vidisha Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sameer Yadav, said oxygen is being supplied inside the borewell where the boy is trapped but the rescuers have been able to talk to the boy as yet.

"An 8-year-old boy in Vidisha fell into a 60 feet deep borewell and got stuck at 43 feet. Three teams of SDRF and 1 team of NDRF are at the spot. The child is being monitored and oxygen is being supplied inside the borewell. We haven't been able to talk to him yet and neither has food been delivered to him," said Yadav.

He said the incident happened around 11 am and the rescuers have noticed movement inside the borewell, indicating that the child was alive.

"The incident took place around 11 am. Police and administration reached the spot immediately. Movements have been noticed inside the borewell and we are trying to pull the child out as early as possible," he said.

The SP informed further that the rescue team has dug 34 feet pit of a 49-feet pit to reach the child and rescue him.

"We are digging a 49-feet pit to reach the child. We have already managed to dig 34 feet. We are hopeful that the child will be rescued soon. We are continuously supplying oxygen and webcams have also been installed to locate the boy. The rescue operation started around 11:30 am," said Yadav.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)