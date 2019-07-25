Ratni Baiga outside the office of Ispector General on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Ratni Baiga outside the office of Ispector General on Thursday. Photo/ANI

MP: Elderly woman seeks justice for son who died 11 years ago

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:14 IST

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): An elderly woman was seen trudging outside the office of Inspector General here on Thursday with an urn of his son's ashes in her hands. She has been demanding justice for her son ever since he was killed 11 years ago.
"My son was murdered and I want justice. I have already gone to Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Delhi to plead for justice but nobody paid any heed to my demands. It has been so long. My body is now starting to fail me, I can't even move or see properly," the 90-year-old Ratni Baiga told ANI.
According to the woman, her son - Mohan Baiga (42) - was killed in a conflict with a paper mill owner in Anuppur district's Batura area after he revolted against them over ditches in the area to ferry water.
"His body was found in the ditch merely hours after the locals gathered to protest against the mill. He had already received threats from the mill owners but he kept fighting for the villagers", Ratni said.
Mohan was the man of the house with a wife, two children, and an elderly mother to take care of.
"She says she will commit suicide by jumping in the same ditch if she doesn't get justice for her son. We have been suffering for the past 11 years but nothing has been done in this regard so far," said Rajesh, a friend of the deceased.
The police have taken cognizance of the issue and promised an investigation if anything concrete is found in the accusations.
"I was informed that a woman was wandering near the office with an urn of ashes in her hand and agreed to meet her. She claimed that her son was murdered in an incident 11 years ago. We will check the records and conduct an investigation if anything is found," Inspector General (IG) SP Singh. (ANI)

