MP: EOW raids properties of retired PHED official in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday raided the residence of a retired Public Health Engineering Department official in Bilhari area of Jabalpur for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his income.

The team also conducted simultaneous searches at Suresh Upadhya's office in the Sadar Bazar area and another house in the vicinity.

"We are conducting searches at Upadhya's house and other properties. He has properties disproportionate to his income. We have taken a warrant from court for conducting the raids," DSP of the EOW, Rajyavardhan Maheshwari, said.

The EOW alleged that properties worth Rs 400 crore were registered in his name. He also owned half-a-dozen expensive cars, it claimed. (ANI)

