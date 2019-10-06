MP: Family of woman who sets herself on fire accuses police of inaction

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The family members of a woman, who died after setting herself on fire at her residence in Karju village here, have alleged that the police had arrived on time but did not take any action to save her.

"Police came within 30 minutes of the incident and broke the door but did not douse the fire for almost three hours. They also did not allow us to enter the room," the father of the victim, Komal Tailor told ANI on Saturday.

The police, on the other hand, denied the allegations saying they usually take immediate actions in such cases.

"In such cases, police always try to put out the fire as quickly as possible. The post-mortem has also been videographed. An investigation is being conducted in the matter and action will be taken if it reveals inaction," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Brijbhushan Chaudhary said.

The woman had set herself ablaze at her residence for unknown reasons on October 3. (ANI)

