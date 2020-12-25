MP farmer becomes first beneficiary of PM Swamitva Yojana, state minister thanks PM Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel has written a letter of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a farmer from the state, Ram Bharos Vishwakarma, became the first beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojana.

A resident of Abgaonkalan village in Harda district, Vishwakarma, will get over Rs 21 lakh compensation in lieu of his acquired land, for which he didn't have the required documents earlier.

PM Modi had announced the scheme on April 24. Madhya Pradesh's Harda and Dindori districts were included in the pilot project of the scheme, which helps to map rural inhabited lands using drones among other survey methods.

In the letter to the Prime Minister dated December 24, Agriculture Minister Patel wrote that after Vishwakarma's fields were acquired, he was not able to get compensation due to lack of documents related to the ownership of land. But now he is getting the compensation of more than Rs 21 lakh after his land was evaluated under the Prime Minister's Swamitva scheme, the letter read.



Terming this to be the first important plan for the promotion of villages after independence, Agriculture Minister Patel said that by getting documents of ownership, villagers will be able to take loans on their houses and lands and buy and sell them.

Patel also described this as the economic independence of rural areas.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday released Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over nine crore farmers.

PM Modi also interacted with farmers.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year will be provided to the eligible farmers, payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each through direct benefit transfer. (ANI)

