MP: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presents budget of Rs 3,14,025 crores for welfare of state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented a budget of a total Rs 3,14,025 crores for welfare of the state amid ruckus created by the opposition Congress leaders over LPG price hike on Wednesday.

The budget amount of this year is 12 per cent more than that of the previous year's budget which was Rs 2.79 lakh crores.

While presenting the budget the finance minister Devda said, "The budget of our government will establish a new dimension of prosperity and development in the state in the Amrit Kaal. The goal of this budget is to give new power, new direction and trust to the women, youth, farmers, poor and general people."

Devda has announced that Rs 8000 crore is proposed for the recently approved Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana for the financial year 2023-24. Under this scheme, the women will be given Rs 1000 a month for financial empowerment.

So far over 44.39 lakh girls have received the benefit of Ladli Laxmi Yojana which was initiated in 2007. A budget of Rs 929 crores is proposed for this scheme in 2023-24 financial year, he further read.



Similarly, Rs 660 crore is proposed for women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state, Rs 467 crores for Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Rs 300 crores for Aahar Anudan Yojana to combat malnutrition for special backward tribes, Rs 400 crores for Prasuti Sahayata Yojana, Rs 80 crores for Kanya Vivah Yojana and Rs 3,525 crores for various social pension schemes for women.

A budget of Rs 252 crores is put forward for youths for employment oriented schemes. Rs 1000 crores for Mukhyamantri Kaushal Apprentice Yojana. Rs 738 crores is proposed for the sports in the state.

For the education sector, the minister said that a total of Rs 38,375 crores is proposed in the financial year 2023-24 which is Rs 5,532 crore more than that of last year. This budget includes Rs 3,230 crores for CM rise schools and Rs 277 crores for PM Shri Yojana.

He added that a total of Rs 53,964 crores is proposed for agriculture and schemes related to agriculture in 2023-24 which is Rs 804 crores more than that of 2022-23. A few major schemes include Rs 3,200 crores for Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, Rs 1000 crores for Mukhyamantri Krishak Uparjan Sahayata Yojana and Rs 2000 crore for Pradhanmantri Fasal Bima Yoajana.

A budget of Rs 10,182 crores is proposed for the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges in this financial year. Similarly, Rs 11049 crores is put forward for the construction and maintenance of irrigation projects, Rs 18,302 crores for energy sector, Rs 36,950 crores for Scheduled Tribe Sub Plan, Rs 26,087 crores for Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Rs 1481 crores for OBCs and minorities, he added.

For the cultural revival, he added that Rs 358 crores is proposed for redevelopment of the religious places in the state in the financial year 2023-24. Rs 50 crores put forward for air travel for the elderly persons under Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana. Besides, Rs 80 crores is proposed for the extension of airports in the state.

He further said that a budget of Rs 16,055 crores is proposed for the health sector, including Rs 953 crores for Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Rs 14,882 crores proposed for urban development. Similarly, Rs 31, 774 crores proposed for rural development. Some of the major schemes include Rs 8000 crores for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Rs 7,331 crores for Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 3500 crores for National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Rs 2226 crores for construction and renovation of rural roads. (ANI)

