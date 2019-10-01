BJP leader Gopal Bhargava (File photo)
BJP leader Gopal Bhargava (File photo)

MP: FIR against BJP's Gopal Bhargava who said Cong candidate 'represents Pak'

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:38 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava for his remarks on the October 21 by-poll in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua assembly seat where he said the Congress candidate "represents Pakistan."
A day after Madhya Pradesh Congress wrote to the Election Commission alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Bhargava over his remark, the Returning Officer Abhay Kharadi lodged an FIR against Congress leader in Kotwali police station under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Public Representation Act.
"September 30 was the last day of filing nominations. During the BJP rally, Bhargava called Kantilal Bhuria a Pakistan candidate. As he has violated MCC, an FIR has been registered under relevant actions of IPC and Public Representation Act," Kharadi told ANI.
As the video footage of a gathering addressed by Bhargava reveals the commission of an offence, a police team has been asked to investigate the case.
On Monday, while addressing public at a nomination rally of BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, Bhargava said: "This is not an election between two parties but it is an election between Hindustan and Pakistan. Bhanu Bhuria represents Hindustan and Kantilal Bhuria represents Pakistan. He represents the interest of the powers who promote Pakistan. You have to tell whether you stand with India or Pakistan."
Bhuria is the son of former Congress leader, Balu Bhuria, who left Congress to join the BJP.
Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced assembly elections and by-elections across 13 states scheduled for October 21. The results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:19 IST

Karnataka: 60-yr-old wolfs down 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Think you're the ultimate idli eater? Well think again, a 60-year-old woman has wolfed down six idlis in a mere minute, securing the first position in an idli eating competition here!

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:18 IST

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliating

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday morning violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur and Kirni sector in Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:49 IST

Coimbatore: IAF organises air show ahead of Air Force Day

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Air Force On Monday organised an air show and display of their fighter aircraft and helicopters at Sulur Air Force Station, near Coimbatore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:41 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan, West MP

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 07:22 IST

Haryana: Park designed for differently-abled children opens in Panchkula

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a first in the northern part of the country, a park designed for differently-abled children has been opened in Panchkula's Town Park.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:50 IST

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of UP today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 01 (ANI): Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with rain during next three hours, Lucknow Meteorological Centre on Tuesday said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:25 IST

Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Gujarat bus accident

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of 21 people in the bus accident in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST

Article 370 was temporary, transitional right from the...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda on Monday addressed a seminar here on the abrogation of Article 370, which he said was "temporary and transitional" since the beginning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST

Saharanpur: Man 'practicing' as doctor for 10 yrs arrested after...

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 01 (ANI): Police has arrested a man, Om Pal Sharma, practicing as a doctor since 10 years, after his MBBS degree was found to be fake.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:09 IST

Only 200-250 people under preventive detention in J-K now: Ram Madhav

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has stated that during the abrogation of Article 370, around 2000-2500 people were under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir but now only 200-250 are under preventive detention.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:22 IST

Odisha registers 6-point jump to rank 7th in Niti Aayog's School...

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Odisha has ranked seventh in the Niti Aayog's School Education Quality Index, registering a significant improvement with a six-point jump in the index compared to last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:20 IST

Karnataka: HAL employees to go on indefinite strike from Oct 14

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): All India HAL Trade Unions Co-ordination Committee (ALHALTUCC) has decided to go on indefinite strike from October 14 in support of the demand for fair and early settlement of wage revision of the employees.

Read More
iocl