MP: Fire at godown behind hospital extinguished, over 40 patients shifted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The blaze at a tyre godown behind a hospital here was brought under control by firefighters in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"The fire has been brought under control. No loss of life has been reported," Dishesh Agarwal, DSP Indore, told ANI.

He said that the patients of the hospital were being shifted to another hospital due to the smoke causing breathing problems to patients.

"Due to the smoke that entered on 5th and 6th floor as well as intensive care unit (ICU), 45 patients were shifted to the ground floor. Around 2-3 patients were shifted to another hospital," the doctors said.

The fire had erupted at the godown late on Monday. (ANI)