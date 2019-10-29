Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown located right behind a hospital here on Monday night.
Soon after the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Fire fighting operations are currently underway.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
MP: Fire breaks out at godown behind hospital, no casualties reported
ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:33 IST
