Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Five members of a family died and one was injured after a car collided with another vehicle near Mandwada in Barwani district on Sunday.
The family was travelling to Kasrawad to attend a wedding.
A case has been filed in Anjad Police Station.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
MP: Five members of family killed, one injured in car accident in Barwani
ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:23 IST
