MP: Flood in a dry river traps 7 labours in Burhanpur

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:54 IST

Unfortunate if Zaira Wasim is leaving movies because of threat...

New Delhi [India] June 30 (ANI): If Zaira Wasim is quitting acting because of threat or fatwa, then this is unfortunate; but if she is doing this out of her own will, then we should respect her decision, said BJP leader Shazia Ilmi here on Sunday.