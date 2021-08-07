MP floods: Kamal Nath asks Shivraj to provide details on time and statistics of flood management

Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday attacked the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the flood situation in the state.

Addressing media, the Congress leader demanded details on time and statistics of flood management from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Accusing Chouhan of doing drama and not alerting people on time, he said, "There's no benefit from the drama of showmanship. I urge Chief Minister to come forward and provide details on the time and statistics of flood management."

He claimed the state government does not care for the people of the state and said, "The Meteorological Department announces details about rainfall early. The government should've alerted everyone."

Kamal Nath also conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Shivpuri.



Launching counter-attack, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while his government is running rescue operations to successfully evacuate people, Congress is engaged in politics.

"We're running rescue operations to successfully evacuate people. But Congress continues to spew allegations. They just keep tweeting. When Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, his ministers didn't visit flood-affected areas for a week. They went after I staged a protest. This is poor politics," said the Chief Minister.

He informed that the government carried out an event to provide free food to 4.9 crore poor people in Madhya Pradesh.

"We've decided to give 50 kilograms food per family to those affected by floods under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana and Madhya Pradesh government. Centre and State government is working hard for needs of poor," the Chief Minister added.

Several parts of Madhya Pradesh have been hit by floods. Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Air Force (IAF) are among the many forces carrying out rescue operations in the state. (ANI)

