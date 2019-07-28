MP: Food department raids Ghee factories, collects samples

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Food and Health Department on Saturday conducted raids on two ghee factories and sealed hundreds of litres of the product after collecting samples.

The raids were conducted at two different factories from which a total of 879 jars of 15 litres were seized.

Food Inspector, Kalpana said, "We found that tin packs of different brands are kept here. They are opened and re-packed. We have taken samples and seized some products, necessary action will be taken after the reports come."

"If any kind of adulteration is found necessary action will be taken under the Food and Safety Act 206," the official said. (ANI)

