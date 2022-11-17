MP: Former CM Kamal Nath writes to district election officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written a letter to all the district election officers (Collector) advising them to follow the rules of the Election Commission about sensitising polling stations.

According to the circular issued by the MP Congress on Tuesday, it is mentioned in the letter, "A conspiracy is being hatched to sensitise and deliberately divert the polling booths of existing group of voters who do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party."



In the letter, Kamalnath said that he received information that voters from poor localities, scheduled castes, tribal areas and minority areas were being pressurised to allot polling stations far away from their polling areas so that they would not be able to vote.

Nath further said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was conspiring to get undue benefits in the upcoming assembly elections. He urged the district election officers to take any decision regarding sensitising the polling stations only after following the rules of the Election Commission. If a polling station had never been sensitive before, it should not be suddenly made sensitive without any reason, he added.

If any collector acts against the rules, then Nath said he will knock the door of the court against him or any other appropriate action will be taken. (ANI)

