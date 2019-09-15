Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributing sweets to inmates at old age home in Bhopal on Sunday. Photo/ANI
MP: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits old age home as part of Sewa Saptah

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:57 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Sewa Saptah programme to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday visited an old age home here.
"Sewa Saptah" the programme spanning a week is being observed to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.
Chouhan was seen interacting with inmates of the old age home. He also distributed sweets and gifts to them.
Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "As Narendra Modi has devoted his entire life to serve the nation, BJP has decided to celebrate his birthday in the form of Sewa Saptah. All the BJP members in the country will carry out welfare work for the people for a week. In Bhopal, we decided to comfort the elderly people in old age home. God resides in elderly men and women so we are here to serve them."
While addressing the people, Chouhan said, "I would like to thank all the people present here. Taking care of aged people is equal to worshipping god. So I'm here to take the blessings of our elderly people."
Sewa Saptah is being observed from September 14 to 20. During this week, innumerable social initiatives have been planned across the nation by the party which include blood donation camps, eye check-up, and medical camps.
Several exhibitions will also be showcased that will depict the social work done by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

