MP: Four men posing as cops creates fake Police station to extort locals

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): An unusual incident has come to light from the Gwalior-Chambal region where four men posing as police officers created a fake police station to extort money from the locals.

The four men dressed up in khaki uniform were extorting locals, vegetable vendors and truck drivers.

After receiving complaints, the police acted and identified the four accused who have been posing as cops and were found to be involved in extortion activities. The four accused have been identified as Rinkesh, Surendra, Kamala and Shivam.

According to police, four people dressed up in khaki uniform pretending to be the police officers at a phoney police station use to loot innocent vendors and locals.

"We are yet to find out that these four men were either hired by the police for some other purpose or they were from municipal defense committee. The entire matter is being investigated," said Pankaj Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime branch.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

