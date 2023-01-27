MP: Four people went inside a coal mine to steal in Shahdol, die of suffocation

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Four men, who entered a closed coal mine with an intention of stealing, died due to gas leakage inside it in the Dhanpuri area of Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The incident occurred inside the closed Dhanpuri underground mine under the Sohagpur Eastern Cold Field Limited (SECL) area in the district in the early hours of Friday.

Those who died were identified as Jari Kol (30), Kapil Vishwakarma (21), Raj Mahato (20) and Rahul Kol (23). All of them were residents under Dhanpuri police station limits.



According to the information, the said UG mine was closed about five to six years ago after coal production. The four youths had entered the mine while one was standing outside for monitoring. After a long time, when the four youths did not come out, he feared some untoward incident, and then informed the police.

Shahdol Superintendent of Police (SP) said Kumar Prateek said, "We received the information about the incident around 12 am. Acting on it, we along with the district collector immediately rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. After the hard work of four hours, we rescued the four people out of the mines and sent them to the medical college hospital."

"All these four people entered inside the old mine which was closed with the intention to rob the iron materials that were kept inside the mine. But in the prima facie, it came to light that they died due to gas leakage inside the mine. The robbery was planned by a man namely Raja Musalman, a resident of Anuppur. We rescued them and brought them to the medical hospital but all succumbed. The bodies will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," the SP added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

On the other hand, one of the family members among the deceased, Bajari Kol said, "The younger brothers had gone in search of coal inside the mine but they died due to gas leakage inside it." (ANI)

