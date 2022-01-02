MP: Four-year-old girl dragged, bitten by stray dogs in Bhopal

By Sandeep Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A four-year-old girl was chased, dragged and bitten by a pack of five dogs. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera in Anjali Vihar Colony of Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal on Saturday.

The girl was playing near her house when a pack of stray dogs suddenly attacked her.

She was rescued by a person who was working at a nearby house and came out after hearing the screams of the girl.

The girl suffered deep wounds on her head, ears and hands and multiple injuries on her body.



"We were inside while the girl was playing outside, the dogs came and attacked her. She was admitted in ICU as she suffered multiple wounds on her body," said the mother of the victim.

"I was working inside a house, suddenly I came out after hearing the screams of a girl. I came out and saw a lot of dogs were surrounding the girl. The girl was lying on the road and the dogs surrounded her from all sides," said the rescuer and eyewitness.

"I came running and threw stones at the dogs. The girl was screaming very loudly, the dogs were scratching her badly. I picked the girl up and took her to her parents," he added.

Residents of Anjali Vihar said that before this incident, many complaints have been made to the Municipal Corporation that the number of dogs in the area were increasing and that they should be caught, however, the administration did not pay any heed to their complaints and no action was taken.

Taking cognizance of this matter, the Human Rights Commission has sought a reply within seven days from the Municipal Commissioner, Bhopal and the State Health Department officials. (ANI)

