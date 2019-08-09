MP: Gates of Bargi dam opened, over 3,000 cusecs water being released

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): To control the increasing water level in Bargi dam, authorities decided to open 15 of the 21 spill-way gates to an average of 1.46 meters each, on Friday afternoon.

The Bargi dam is one of the biggest dams constructed on the Narmada river in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Approximately 3,265 cusecs of water is being released from the dam using this method.

Before opening the gates, the water level in the dam was recorded at 421.60 meters, while 4,000 cusecs of water was entering it.

The maximum capacity of the dam is 422.76 meters, seeing which it was decided to open the gates at around 2 pm in the afternoon. But it had to be opened at 12 pm itself as the water level kept increasing.

Five gates of the dam were opened to two meters, four gates up to one and a half meter while six were opened to a meter each.

Apart from the spill-way gates, the hydroelectric projects built on the dam are also being used to release 204 cusecs of water. (ANI)

