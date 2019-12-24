MP government directs IPS officers to fill online details of immovable property by Jan 31

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): The Home Department of Madhya Pradesh government has instructed all IPS officers to fill up details of their immovable properties online by January 31.

The Home Department has directed the Immovable Property Return (IPR) to be filed online by January 31 in accordance with a communication from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The Home Department has said on its website that in terms of Rule 16(2) of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, every member of the service shall submit his/her Immovable Property Return (IPRs) in the prescribed form by 31st January of every year in respect of the previous year ending 31st December. (ANI)

