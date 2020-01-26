MP: Governor Lalji Tandon hoists tricolour on Republic Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday hoisted the national flag at Lal Parade ground here on the occasion of 71st Republic day.

The Day was celebrated with great fervour all across the country.

In the national capital, the parade for the Republic Day began at Rajpath with President Ram Nath Kovind unfurling the national flag and receiving a 21-gun salute.

Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest of this year's Republic celebration.

During the 90-minute parade, for the first time, a contingent of women bikers of CRPF performed daredevil stunts. The Dhanush artillery was also displayed for the first time during the parade.

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its Constitution came into effect. (ANI)

