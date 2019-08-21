MP govt asks school to take back expelled girls after they write to CM, PM alleging racial slurs

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government has asked a private school to re-admit the two girls who had claimed that the institution had allegedly expelled them because of them hailing from Nepal.

However, the institution has claimed that girls were expelled due to misbehaviour of guardian with a school teacher.

As per school authorities, on August 14, the school management called girls' parents for a meeting. Some argument took place between the parents and a school teacher followed by which they were handed over the transfer certificate.

Then, Anushka (13) and Anvisha (10) wrote a letter to the Prime Minister's Office in which they claimed that they are teased in school by being called 'Nepali'.

The students also wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who later constituted a five-member committee to investigate the whole matter and asked the principal to ensure the re-admission of students.

District Education Officer, Mangalesh Vyash said that the school has no authority to expel any student during a session.

"The school said that the children were expelled due to misbehaviour of the guardian. We have written a letter to the school to take students back. The school administration has no right to expel student during the session. If their parents have done something wrong, children will not have to suffer for that," Vyash told reporters here.

The principal of the school, P Bhuvendram said that some students were teasing those girls and calling them 'Nepali'. He also accused the girls' parents of misbehaving with one of their teachers.

"They have beaten up my teacher in front of me. I am going to give admission to those students again. Some students called those two girls Nepali. Parents said that teachers have said this. When I was talking to teachers, their parents started misbehaving with him," he said. (ANI)