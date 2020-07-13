MP govt begins 'Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya' scheme to facilitate students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Trying to facilitate learning among public school children amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government has started Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya Scheme.

Under the Mera Ghar-Mera Vidyalaya Scheme, children can now sit for classes in their homes. The scheme aims to provide students with a school-like atmosphere at home. After the launch of the scheme, several teachers and staffers of the schools were seen delivering books and study material to the children.

According to Prabhakar Chaudhry, a teacher in Bhopal, the scheme has been receiving good response from children and parents alike.

Utensils would play the role of the school bell signalling the start and end of the classes. The children have been told to study from 10 am to 1 am and parents have been asked to not give them any household chores during that time. Between 4pm to 5 pm is dedicated for sports, while from 7pm to 8 pm, they have to listen to moral stories. (ANI)

