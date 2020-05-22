MP govt issues SoPs regarding salons, beauty parlours in green zones

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for hair salons and beauty parlours in green zones.

The government has listed seven measures including the use of hand sanitizers, masks, gloves, aprons and disinfection of common areas.

According to the SoPs which have been issued by the Madhya Pradesh Home Department, the entry of persons suffering from cold, cough and fever will be restricted in the parlour and salons.

The equipment used in the salon and parlour should be sanitized properly after use, the department said. (ANI)

