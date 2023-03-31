MP govt mulling extension of Ladli Laxmi financial assistance scheme for girls till their marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government is considering a scheme to give Rs 1000 a month to Ladli Laxmi (girls) after crossing 21 years of age till they get married.

"It is our aim that Ladli Lakshmi Beti should not face any financial problems. Ladli Laxmi Yojana is for girls from birth to 21 years of age. Ladli Behna Yojana has been started for married women in the age group of 23 years to 60 years. The motive is that after 21 years, Ladli Laxmi should be given Rs 1000 a month till her marriage so that she does not face financial problems," Chouhan said, adding that a decision would be taken in this regard soon.

Chouhan said this while discussing welfare schemes with women from various fields during Shiv Shakti Samvad at Tribal Museum in Bhopal on Thursday.



The Chief Minister discussed various aspects of women empowerment with women sarpanch, sportspersons, police officers, doctors, sisters of self-help groups and students on the premises of the Tribal Museum on the occasion of Ram Navami.

He congratulated the women on the occasion of the Navratri festival and apprised them of the impact of the steps taken for women's empowerment in the state and the background of those decisions.

The Chief Minister said, "I am happy to meet the sisters today. A discussion is being held with the sarpanch, sportsperson, police officer, doctor, Ladli Lakshmi's daughter and the students. Various schemes have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh for the empowerment of daughters and sisters. Society cannot progress without daughters. The daughters have done many innovative works and their cooperation has been received in implementing the plans."

"This gives a message to society about how important daughters are. On one hand, sisters have come to over 50 per cent places in the local bodies and on other hand their recruitment in the police is making the task of women empowerment easier. They are also performing their duties better in the posts of teachers. Self-help groups of sisters are doing good work. Food processing work is in progress. Sisters are doing work like manufacturing toys, preparation of uniforms, recovery of electricity bills, and operating of tap water scheme. They are also coming forward in the field of processing of paddy and wheat," Chouhan said.

Women often require to take leave from their workplaces under certain circumstances. Provision was made for an additional 7 days' leave. It is our duty that there should be such a system that women do not have to be helpless. They should become strong instead of weak. This society is indebted to the mothers and sisters. They create the universe. Their debt can be repaid by the implementation of such schemes, the CM added. (ANI)

