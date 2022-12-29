MP govt orders DM to exercise detention powers under NSA amid inputs on threat to communal harmony

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order to all district magistrates to exercise detention powers under NSA (National Security Act) against suspects, amid inputs claiming that they could disturb communal harmony in the state between January 1 and March 31, 2023.



The order issued on December 26 read, "There are reports with the state government that certain elements are active and are likely to be active to threaten the communal harmony in the state and commit acts prejudicial to the maintenance of public order."

The order, citing necessity to authorise district magistrates concerned to exercise powers conferred under section 3(3) of NSA, further read, " ... the state government hereby authorises the concerned District Magistrate during the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023 within their respective Jurisdiction if satisfied, as provided in sub-section (2) of the said section to, exercise the powers of making an order of detention conferred by sub-section (2) of the said Section 3."

Reacting to the advisory, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "It is a routine circular. There is also a gazette notification and it has been issued for a cautionary purpose." (ANI)

