Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident where a couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna, said District Collector S Vishwanathan.
The investigation report has to be submitted within 30 days, he said.
The couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during anti-encroachment drive, Tehsildar N Singh said.
The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. (ANI)
MP govt orders magisterial inquiry in Guna incident
ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:31 IST
