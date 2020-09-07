Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): A cess of one per cent on stamp duties, reduced from earlier 3 per cent, will be levied on all urban area property transactions, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.
"Economic activities were almost totally halted due to COVID-19 lockdown. The real estate business was affected. Keeping this in view, a cess of 1 per cent on stamp duties, reduced from earlier 3 per cent, will be levied on all urban area property transactions. This will be applicable till December 31," Chouhan told media on Monday. (ANI)
MP govt reduces cess on stamp duty on urban property transactions from 3% to 1%
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:23 IST
