MP govt removes NHM director, revokes order on sterilization

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday removed National Health Mission (NHM) state Director Chhavi Bharadwaj and revoked the order issued by her which stated that multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) would be given compulsory retirement if they fail to achieve sterilization target.

Bharadwaj had asked MPHWs to meet sterilization targets or else their salaries would be cut and they would be given compulsory retirement.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat told ANI that the state government has withdrawn the order and has removed Bharadwaj from her post.

She had ordered health workers in the state to bring atleast one man for the sterilization or face a penalty.



"Officials in the district should identify workers with zero work output and apply the 'no work, no pay' principle if, they have failed to get one male person for sterilization in the 2019-20 period," stated the order in Hindi, signed by NHM, Madhya Pradesh, Mission Co-ordinator, Bharadwaj.



The diktat had stark similarity with the sterilization drive forced on people during the national emergency in 1975.

"All MPHWs should mobilise at least five to ten willing beneficiaries who will opt for sterilization when camps are held in districts," the order dated February 11 further said.



"If the target is not achieved by February 20 then the proposals calling for compulsory retirement of MPHWs will be sent through District Collectors to the NHM headquarters in Bhopal," read the order. (ANI)

