MP: Govt school in Indore providing facilities to students at par with private schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): A government school in Indore has better facilities than the majority of private schools in the city.

The Government Secondary School No. 19 Naya Basera School, in Indore, has facilities such as beautiful hygienic classrooms, good benches, tables, filter water for drinking, laboratory, computer, sports equipment, CCTV cameras, etc.



Sureshchandra Dubey, the Principal of the school told ANI, "We have CCTV cameras installed in the school and the parents of all the students have access to it so that they can see what their child is doing on their mobile phones from anywhere and anytime."





"We have provided facilities at par with the private schools. We have CCTV cameras, fans, tube lights, filter water, food arrangements, laboratories, libraries, beautiful paintings, a play area, and much more," Dubey added.



"The computer systems have been provided by Indigo Airlines so that the students can learn computers. This has been possible due to the donations that the school receives," the principal added.

Dubey further said that "The school building was built by the Indore Municipal Corporation. We have students from class I to VIII studying here. Previously the students had to sit in the open ground and study where we had the issue of waterlogging during the rainy season, but now things are different."

At present, about 350 children study at the Government secondary school no. 19. (ANI)

