MP govt thinking of banning filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary Kaali: HM Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the government will think about banning the Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary Kaali in the state as it contains insulting remarks about Goddess Kaali.

While talking to ANI, Mishra said, "Maa Kaali's insult will not be tolerated, strict action will be taken. We will ask for the registration of an FIR. We will also think about getting this film banned in MP. Strict action will be taken if the posters are not removed."

A massive controversy has erupted over the poster of Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary Kaali.

The poster of the film depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has landed in legal trouble after a police complaint was filed against her for hurting religious sentiments through a poster of her documentary 'Kaali'.

The portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster did not go down well with a section of social media users who have demanded the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag 'Arrest Leena Manimekal' is trending on Twitter. (ANI)