Representative Image
Representative Image

MP govt transfers police dogs and handlers, BJP takes a dig!

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:25 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): In a move that has invoked sharp criticism from BJP leaders, Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order transferring 46 police dog handlers across the state along with their canines.
According to the order, handlers of tracker, sniffer and narco dogs from 23 Battalion Dog Squad have been given new postings in different districts of the state and have been ordered to rejoin immediately along with their dogs.
In the latest postings, three sniffers, one each from Chhindwara, Satna and Betul have been shifted to Chief Minister's house in Bhopal.
The latest step of transferring the dog-squad has drawn scathing criticism from rival BJP which is using the opportunity to attack the government.
BJP's state vice president Vijesh Lunawat took a dig on the move and tweeted, "The Great Kamal Nath Government did not spare even dogs from the transfer business. Dog squad transferred in Madhya Pradesh."
BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma invoked the issue of transfer of canines to allege that the Congress government would even sell land and sky if they can.
"Congress government should have at least left the dogs. The police department has transferred dogs en masse. If it was possible for Kamal Nath government and someone was ready to pay the price, they would even transfer land and sky," Sharma said in a tweet made in Hindi.
On Friday, BJP cornered the Madhya Pradesh government for erroneously issuing transfer order of a 'Sarpanch' instead of Panchayat Secretary.
Referring to a July 5 order of Rewa District Panchayat, Devtalab MLA Girish Gautam said that instead of transferring Rewa district panchayat Shivpura's in-charge Vibha Dwivedi, Sarpanch Bihari Lal Patel was transferred.
"The minister has become so busy that he has transferred a Sarpanch instead of Panchayat Secretary," he said.
It may be noted that a Sarpanch is elected by people and is not entitled to be transferred by the state government.
BJP has in the past alleged that a "transfer racket" was flourishing in the government under Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
"A transfer racket is flourishing in the Congress government under Kamal Nath and officials are at the centre of it. They are engaged in seat sale. Officials bid for seats. Congress is not running a government but a 'hawala udyog'," the BJP MLA from Narela Vishwas Sarang had alleged in June this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 12:51 IST

CSR should be integrated into modern business strategy, says CJI...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday said that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) should be integrated into modern business strategy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 12:45 IST

Hyderabad girl stranded in Oman, mother seeks govt help

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): A 21-year-old girl named Shaheen Begum had alleged of facing harassment in Oman and her family members have sought government help to bring the victim back to the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 12:34 IST

After meeting with Shivakumar, rebel Cong MLA Nagaraj hints at...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj on Saturday hinted at reconsidering his resignation after holding a meeting with party leader DK Shivakumar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 12:13 IST

Delhi: Namastey Gang's Ikrar Ahmed nabbed by Delhi Special Cell

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Delhi Special Cell on Saturday apprehended Ikrar Ahmed, a robber who is facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:48 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in rubber factory

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Jhilmil industrial area in Delhi on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:42 IST

Kurukshetra: 2 die, 12 injured after private bus gutted in fire

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Two died and 12 got injured after a private double-decker luxury bus caught fire in Pipli area, Kurukshetra. The mishap occurred in the wee hours of Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:00 IST

Bihar: Rain throws life out of gear in Champaran

Champaran (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Champaran from the past few days have sent normal life for a toss with several areas being water-logged.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:55 IST

Virender Sehwag's wife files complaint against business partners

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Aarti Sehwag, wife of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, has filed a complaint against her business partners, alleging that they took Rs 4.5 crore loan by forging her signatures.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:36 IST

Pak reconstitutes Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee list, drops...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Just a day ahead of the second round of talks between India and Pakistan over fixing of modalities of the Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan has reconstituted its Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) list, thereby dropping the name of a pro-Khalistan member from talk

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:15 IST

Will be appointed minister when they need me: BSP MLA Ramabai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Bahujan Samajwadi Party legislator Ramabai has once again expressed hope of being inducted in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet by stating that she will be made a minister when 'they need her'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:03 IST

Prayagraj: City faces flood-like situation as heavy rainfall...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Due to relentless rains, Sangham Ghat here is facing a flood-like situation as the water level of river Ganga has increased.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:02 IST

Aurangabad: Two arrested for poaching blackbuck

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police on Friday arrested two people for allegedly poaching a blackbuck in Vaijapur town, here.

Read More
iocl