MP govt will pay fees of daughters on their admission in prestigious educational institutions: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the state government would pay the fees of Ladli Lakshmis (daughters) on their admission in prestigious education institutions.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a state level Ladli Lakshmi Utsav organised on the CM House premises on Tuesday.

During the program, the Chief Minister also gave a tagline 'Haan Main Bhi Ladli Hoon' to Ladli Lakshmis and said, "The state government will pay the fees of Ladli Lakshmis on their admission in medical, IIT, IIM, law institutes and other prestigious educational institutions."



Besides, a special campaign will be launched in the cities and panchayats in the state from May 9 to May 15 for Ladli Lakshmi under which various events will be organised for them. The events includes, sports competitions on May 9, prize distribution program to Ladli Laxmi friendly panchayats on May 10, a programme on financial and digital literacy on May 11, health check-up, dance and song competition on May 12, visit to government offices, including police station on May 13, campaign for e-KYC and painting competition on May 14 and visit to regional tourist places and other places of interest on May 15, the chief minister added.

CM Chouhan said, "Ladli Lakshmi Yojana is completing 16 years. There are over 44.85 lakh Lakhpati ladli Lakhsmi in the state and it is a big achievement for the state. The thinking of society towards daughters has changed. Girls are showing their talent in all fields. The Ladli Lakshmi Yojana was started 16 years ago with an aim that the sons and daughters should be considered equal."

To improve the status of daughters and to change the outlook of the society, many schemes were started for the education of girls, their better health and training for self-reliance etc, Chouhan said, adding that he started the Kanya Vivah Yojana so that the daughter's marriage should not be considered a burden.

The positive effect of all these efforts is visible in the state. The sex-ratio has been improved, now 956 daughters are being born per 1000 sons in the state. This improvement is a reflection of the changed outlook of the society and it is a big achievement for the state government, the CM said.

Besides providing opportunities for progress to daughters, special efforts are being made for women empowerment as well in the state. Arrangement of reservation for women in recruitment in various departments, including police, teacher and reservation in panchayats and urban bodies is an important step in this direction, Chouhan said. (ANI)

