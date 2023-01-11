MP govt will provide land for industries in 24 hours, says CM Chouhan at Global Investors Summit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the demand for land for industries will be fulfilled in 24 hours. There is sufficient availability of land in the state. About 2 lakh acres of land are available in the land bank created for Madhya Pradesh industries.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing the seventh edition of Global Investors Summit (GIS) at Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore on Wednesday.

"The work of providing the land for the establishment of industrial units will be done on priority. There are many minerals in the state. As far as energy production is concerned, over 25,000 megawatt of electricity is being produced. Delhi's Metro Rail also runs with the help of Madhya Pradesh's electricity. There is no shortage of water. There is industrial peace. The terror of dacoits has been eradicated from the state. Madhya Pradesh is leading the country in the field of good governance," Chouhan said.



"There are over 300 industrial areas in the state. There are many food parks, plastic parks and now medical devices parks are also being developed. Investors themselves have started believing that Madhya Pradesh is favourable from an investment point of view. Continuous work has been done in the state in automobile sector, skill development, information technology, defence sector, renewable energy," he added.

"Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth in ready-made industry. The goal is to come up to the top place soon. Now the work of setting-up a floating power plant on the water surface of dams has started in Omkareshwar. The state government will also do the work of providing customised packages according to the requirement of the industries," the Chief Minister said.

The CM also said, " I am always available as the CEO of Madhya Pradesh. Time has been fixed for meeting industrialists every Monday. Madhya Pradesh is the cleanest state in the country and Indore is the cleanest city in the country. Today, the state has moved rapidly towards development. The growth rate of the state is the highest in the country. We are moving ahead at a fast pace. Madhya Pradesh has a special place in India's GDP."

"Besides, we are witnessing many possibilities in the field of tourism. Whether it is wildlife tourism, heritage tourism or religious tourism. The work of rehabilitating cheetahs in Kuno National Park has been successful. Tourists will be able to see them from the month of February. Before becoming a Cheetah state, Madhya Pradesh has also become a Tiger, Leopard and Crocodile state. The number of tourists is continuously increasing in Ujjain to visit Shri Mahakal Lok and Shiv Srishti. The guests who came to the summit must surely visit Ujjain," CM Chouhan added. (ANI)

