MP: Guna administration recovers encroached land worth Rs 15 crore

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): In a bid to reclaim the encroached land, Guna district administration recovered land worth Rs 15 crores which had been encroached upon by a family for 35 years.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shivani Garg drove JCB machine and tractor on the land which had been encroached despite after receiving threats from the family.

"A land near Guna owned by the government was encroached by a family of Ajab Singh from last 35 years. So through administration and the police officials, the encroachment was removed. The total worth of this 50 bigha land is RS 15 crore," Shivani Garg told ANI.

"Prior to this step, Ajab Singh and his family threatened me and the admin but still the investigation was carried out we retrieved it. Few people of Ajab Singh's gang were arrested for misbehaving with the officials," she added. (ANI)

