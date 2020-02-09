MP Guv, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Indore to promote artisans

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): In a bid to provide market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated 'Hunar Haat' in Indore.

"Around three lakh people have got employment opportunities through Hunar Haat so far. Our aim is to provide employment opportunities to as many as 10 lakh artisans in 2020," said Naqvi while speaking to the reporters here.

"Artisans from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are taking part in this event. They are representing and selling the self-manufactured art pieces here. Hunar Haat has given a chance to the poor artists to showcase their skills on a platform and promote it. Hunar Haat helps in giving a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Stand Up India scheme," he added.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' jibe against Prime Minister Modi, Naqvi further added that a person with "normal state of mind" would never make such a statement.

"I want to give advice to Sonia Gandhi Ji to send Rahul Gandhi to a political playschool where he can learn A, B, C, D of politics and the decorum and dignity as well so that he doesn't use such a language. A person with a normal state of mind won't make such a statement," said Naqvi.

The Union Minister further reacted on the current issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) said that a "bogus bashing brigade" is trying to create an atmosphere of fear among the people.

"The bogus-bashing brigade is creating an atmosphere of fear regarding this issue. They are creating a fake and fabricated environment. PM Modi has repeatedly asserted that the citizenship of any Indian won't be taken away from them. CAA law has been formed and it won't be taken back," said Naqvi. (ANI)

