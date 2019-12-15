MP: Gwalior Collector promises arms licence if one donates 10 blankets to cow shelter

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The District Collector on Saturday issued an order, which states that the people who donate 10 blankets each for the cow shelters will receive arms licences for self-defence.

Anurag Chaudhary has stated in the order that the applicants for the arms licence would require to donate 10 blankets to cow shelters.

He says that this unique initiative will be beneficial for the environment, and this awareness campaign can bring a new revolution in society.

Chaudhary had earlier issued an order that stated the people who plant trees and take care of them will receive arms licences. (ANI)

