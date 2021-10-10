MP: Gwalior reports 39 new dengue cases

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior recorded a total of 39 new cases of dengue, informed Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Gwalior.



While speaking to ANI, Manish Sharma said, "A total of 39 new dengue cases were reported yesterday in the district. The medical teams have been deployed to conduct tests for growing larval mosquitoes in the areas where these cases were recorded."

"Anti-larvae and fogging activities are being done. There are six hotspots where we have deployed medical teams. We have initiated a campaign to create awareness among the masses to combat Dengue," he added.

Urging the people to remain cautious, the health department asked the people to cooperate with the measures undertaken by the department to control Dengue and other related diseases. (ANI)

